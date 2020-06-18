Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 18,524 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $2,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGM traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. 5,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $712.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $201,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,921,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

