Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.36 Million Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 2,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

