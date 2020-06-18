Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.01 Million Stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.54% of Avanos Medical worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100,073 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,695 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,250,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,596,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 12,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,299. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

