Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,765 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of Servicemaster Global worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,845,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,984,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 870,750 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 223,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,046. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

