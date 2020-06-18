Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $6.59 Million Stake in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.50% of Kimball International worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kimball International by 63.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 1,649.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Kimball International by 63.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBAL. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 173,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,650. The company has a market cap of $451.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

