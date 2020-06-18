Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 11,123 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

ACIW traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.33. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

