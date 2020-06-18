Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 979,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 726,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BATRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 2,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.