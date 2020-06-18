Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after buying an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,955. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.