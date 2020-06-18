Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 874 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.50% of First Financial Bancorp worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. TheStreet cut First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

