Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,165 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,198,000 after buying an additional 990,874 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 8,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 376,470 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 736,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after buying an additional 237,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.78 per share, with a total value of $3,278,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 242,977,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,794,877.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 322,309 shares of company stock worth $10,564,769. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. 4,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,939. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.