Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 37,705 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $2,528,874.35.

On Thursday, March 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $824,256.80.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.