Limitless Earth (LON:LME) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.00

Shares of Limitless Earth Plc (LON:LME) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and a P/E ratio of -137.50.

About Limitless Earth (LON:LME)

Limitless Earth plc is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in all stages of development and sectors that benefit significantly from demographic change. The firm invests principally, but not exclusively, in such sectors. It invests in small companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change.

