LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $12,065.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.73 or 0.05689536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00053451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032094 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012286 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,005,382,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,560,873 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

