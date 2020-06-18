LHT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $89.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $891,204.12 and $89.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003656 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

