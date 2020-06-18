LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at CJS Securities

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CJS Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of LCII opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

