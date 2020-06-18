LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 207.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.20. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

