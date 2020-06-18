Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) Insider Sells C$36,765.00 in Stock

Labrador Gold Corp (CVE:NIK) insider Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$36,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,579,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,844,485.

Labrador Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22.

Labrador Gold Company Profile

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

