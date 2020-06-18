La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE LZB opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 321,603 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,698,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after acquiring an additional 284,010 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.