Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $22.78. Kohl’s shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 12,732,480 shares.

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

