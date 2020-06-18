Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

KL stock traded down C$0.39 on Thursday, reaching C$50.19. 184,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.91. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$67.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.93.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.