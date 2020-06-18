Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

NYSE KL traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,540. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KL. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

