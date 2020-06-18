Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.28% of Kirby worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 412,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

