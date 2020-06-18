KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC cut shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. KION GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

