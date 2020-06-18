Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kiadis Pharma earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KIADF stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Kiadis Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiadis Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

