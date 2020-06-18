KeyCorp Comments on Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a report released on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

ED opened at $75.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

