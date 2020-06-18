KeyCorp Comments on Catalent Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a report released on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $83,479,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

