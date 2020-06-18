KeyCorp Comments on Ameren Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report released on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 62.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

