Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Buys $28,140.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

