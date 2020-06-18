Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kestrel Gold earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Kestrel Gold stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Kestrel Gold has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
