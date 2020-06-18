Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kestrel Gold earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Kestrel Gold stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. Kestrel Gold has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Get Kestrel Gold alerts:

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Kestrel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestrel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.