Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.16).

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 708 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 685.64. Keller Group has a 52-week low of GBX 419.03 ($5.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 million and a PE ratio of 23.84.

In other Keller Group news, insider James Hind sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.90), for a total value of £28,069.20 ($35,725.09).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

