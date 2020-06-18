Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $2,753,700.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Edmund Harrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KRTX opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 145.80 and a quick ratio of 145.80.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.