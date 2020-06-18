Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News stories about Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Just Eat earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Just Eat’s analysis:

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Just Eat has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.