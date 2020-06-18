JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $90.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

