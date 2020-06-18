JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Target Price to $90.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.
NYSE SPG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
