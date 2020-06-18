John Wood Group (LON:WG) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about John Wood Group (LON:WG) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. John Wood Group earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WG shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.70) to GBX 365 ($4.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of John Wood Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.94) to GBX 282 ($3.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.67 ($4.55).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 220.70 ($2.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Robin Watson sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04), for a total transaction of £3,171.20 ($4,036.15).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

