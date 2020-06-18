Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:FINV) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 22,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 851,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to connect borrowers and investors, whose needs have not been met by traditional financial institutions. The company primarily offers standard loan products; and investment services to individual investors and institutional funding partners.

