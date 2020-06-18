Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims Metal Management in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims Metal Management’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims Metal Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims Metal Management from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Sims Metal Management has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

