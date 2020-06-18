Jefferies Financial Group Comments on H & R Block Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 451.54% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

