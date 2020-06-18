James E. Flynn Acquires 225,000 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

