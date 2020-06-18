Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $83.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 7,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,376. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,330 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,277,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

