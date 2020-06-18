J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.16% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 308.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

