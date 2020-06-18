iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,779 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.37. 5,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,104. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $236.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.