IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $19.15. IQIYI shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 70,676,867 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $19,631,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

