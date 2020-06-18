IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $19.15. IQIYI shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 70,676,867 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $34,828,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 10,197.9% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,973 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,625 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $19,631,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.