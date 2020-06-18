Iona Energy (OTCMKTS:IONAF) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Iona Energy (OTCMKTS:IONAF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Iona Energy earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IONAF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Iona Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Iona Energy alerts:

About Iona Energy

Iona Energy Inc evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom's North Sea and Alaska. The company holds interests in four crude oil development projects, including Huntington, Orlando, Kells, and West Wick; and Trent & Tyne, a natural gas development project.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Iona Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iona Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.