Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.