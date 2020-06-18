Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

