Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.23% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48.

