International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 370 by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 370 ($4.71) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 427.81 ($5.44).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.03.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

