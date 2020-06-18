Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) versus Fastly (OTCMKTS:FSLY) Head to Head Survey

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLXD) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics -84.11% N/A -214.86% Fastly N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intellinetics and Fastly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fastly 0 1 7 0 2.88

Fastly has a consensus price target of $30.63, suggesting a potential downside of 47.42%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Intellinetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellinetics and Fastly’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.54 million 4.43 -$2.13 million ($6.50) -0.62 Fastly $200.46 million 29.68 -$71.49 million ($0.70) -83.21

Intellinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fastly beats Intellinetics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solutions that include image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

