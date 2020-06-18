Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.53

Media headlines about Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intelligent Highway Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Intelligent Highway Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Intelligent Highway Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Intelligent Highway Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc operates as a technology based highway solutions contractor in California. The company focuses on providing labor, materials, and related equipment for corrective and maintenance services for the California state transportation infrastructure. It also installs temperature control systems and associated sensors, as well as engages in the other general electrical contracting works.

