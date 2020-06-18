Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $27,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,738,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,047,037.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

TYME stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

